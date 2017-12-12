Monthly Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calling, High Speed Data Customers have benefited as companies fight to offer the best calling and data prepaid recharge plans at the lowest cost.

Amid a continued price war amid telecom players in the country, customers have benefited as companies fight to offer the best calling and data prepaid recharge plans at the lowest cost. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel - the two telecom behemoths of the sector - are launching new data plans and attractive prepaid recharge plans to woo customers. Due to this customers of all networks can now avail unlimited calling and 1GB of 4G data per day without spending more than Rs 500 per month.Airtel's Rs. 199 plan offers 1 GB of 3G/4G mobile data. The pack also offers unlimited calls which are valid for 28 days. The offer is valid in select circles. This scheme allows free incoming calls on roaming but outgoing calls are not free on roaming. The pack also provides unlimited local and national SMS service.Airtel's Rs. 349 recharge pack is one of the chart-topping plans for the company. The Rs. 349 plan offers a total of 56 GB data at 2GB per day for 28 days. The pack comes up with unlimited local plus STD calling along with unlimited roaming incoming, outgoing calls as well as unlimited local and national SMS. Validity for the plan is 28 days.Under its recharge plan priced at Rs. 149, which is valid for 28 days, Jio offers high speed data of 4.2 GB data with a daily limit of 0.15 GB. The speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the customer exhausts the daily limit. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited across all operators. The number of SMS is limited to 300.This recharge pack by Jio comes with 1 GB of data per day for a validity of 49 days. After the usage of 1 GB data per day, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. The maximum data that can be availed in this plan is 49 GB. Voice calls - including local, STD and roaming calls - and SMS are unlimited.Under the BSNL prepaid recharge plan voucher priced at Rs. 186, BSNL offers 1 GB of mobile data for the first 28 days, according to its website. BSNL's Rs. 186 plan voucher also includes unlimited on-net and off-net voice calls - local as well as STD - in home LSA, according to its website. The Rs. 186 plan voucher comes with a validity period of 180 days. However, the 1GB data is applicable only for the first 28 days, according to BSNL.