IndiGo, SpiceJet, AirAsia Offer Discount On Flight Tickets. Details Here

Airlines, on the back of monsoon, have come up with discounted domestic and international flight tickets. IndiGo, country's largest carrier, is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,212. SpiceJet is also offering direct domestic flight tickets at a starting fare of Rs. 999 under its 'Mega Monsoon Sale'. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 999. On the international front, AirAsia India is offering flight tickets for select international routes from fares starting at Rs. 3,399.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

IndiGo offer on flight tickets in detail:

Budget carrier IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,212 under it's four-day anniversary sale. IndiGo's promotional offer is valid till July 13, 2018. The airline's offer is available on 12 lakhs seats across 57 cities on its network to celebrate its 12th anniversary. The travel period of the offer starts on July 25, 2018 and ends on March 30, 2019.

SpiceJet offer on flight tickets in detail:

SpiceJet is offering direct domestic flight tickets at a starting fare of Rs. 999 under its 'Mega Monsoon Sale', which is valid till July 13, 2018. The travel period of the offer ends on October 8, 2018. The carrier is also offering 20 per cent discount on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other add-ons on booking via airline's official website.

AirAsia India offer on flight tickets in detail:

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 999 under its special 'Low Fare Madness' offer. Customers can book the tickets till July 15, 2018 and the travel period starts from February 1, 2019 and ends on August 13, 2019. AirAsia is offering discounted tickets on flights flying to Kochi, New Delhi, Jaipur, Ranchi, Chennai, among others.

AirAsia is also offering flight tickets for select international routes on fares starting from Rs. 3,399. AirAsia's offer on flight tickets is valid till July 15. The travel period for AirAsia's sale on select international routes is from February 13, 2019 to August 13, 2019. Flights tickets under AirAsia sale are available from New Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur among others, for Kuala Lumpur, Krabi, Hanoi, Auckland, etc.