Monsoon Sale: IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, AirAsia India Offer Discount On Flight Tickets

With the onset of monsoon season, airlines have come up with hefty discounts on flight tickets. Airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia India are offering lucrative deals on domestic flight tickets to woo flyers. IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet are offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 999 on select routes. Meanwhile, AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,299. Passengers can avail the discounted fares’ offer from respective airline’s website/app.

IndiGo’s offer on domestic flight tickets

IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 under it’s ‘KnockOutDeals’. Under this offer, customers can book flight tickets till July 8, 2018. The travel period of the offer ends on September 27, 2018. The carrier is also offering an additional 10 per cent cashback on booking via Airtel Payments Bank and Mobikwik e-wallets, said IndiGo. IndiGo is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999 on flights flying from Chennai to Bengaluru, Dehrdaun to Delhi, Delhi to Chandigarh and Delhi to Jaipur.

SpiceJet’s ‘Mega Monsoon Sale’

SpiceJet is offering direct domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 999 under its 'Mega Monsoon Sale'. SpiceJet's new offer is valid till July 8, 2018. The travel period of the offer ends on October 8, 2018. Customers can also avail additional offer on booking via airline's official website. The carrier is also offering 20 per cent discount on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other add-ons. The promo code for the additional discount offer is ADD0N20.

GoAir’s ‘Fare Drops For Raindrops’ offer

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 999 under the 'Monsoon Sale'. Customers can book flight tickets under the offer till July 6, 2018, which is valid on a host of destinations. The travel period under GoAir's offer starts from July 10 and is valid till September 30.

AirAsia India’s ‘Hot Deals This Monsoon Sale’

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs 1,299 under its 'Hot Deals this Monsoon' sale. This offer of AirAsia India on flight tickets is valid till July 8, 2018. The travel period for this sale is till January 31, 2019. The destinations on offer in this sale are Bengaluru, New Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and more.