Monsoon Likely To Withdraw From October 10: Weather Office

Monsoon rains in India were 10 per cent above average in 2019.

June-September monsoon rains are likely to start withdrawing from the northwest region from October 10, marking the most delayed retreat of the seasonal rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

The monsoon generally begins in June and starts to retreat by September 1, but rains have continued beyond that date this year and triggered floods, killing hundreds.

The previous record for the most delayed monsoon withdrawal was set in 1961, when the season rainfall started retreating on October 1, the weather office said.

Monsoon rains in India were 10 per cent above average in 2019 and the highest in 25 years as seasonal rainfall continued longer than expected, the office said on Monday.

