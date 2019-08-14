Monsoon Rains Above Average For Third Straight Week, Says Weather Office

The country has received 1% more rainfall than average since the start of the monsoon season

Monsoon rains in the country in the week through Wednesday were above average for a third straight week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, easing concerns of drought, although excessive rainfall flooded many districts in the southern and western parts of the country. The country received 45 per cent more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to August 14, data from weather office IMD showed on Wednesday.

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and growth as the agricultural sector forms about 15 per cent of the country's $2.5-trillion economy.

Overall, the country has received 1 per cent more rainfall than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

Floods and landslides have killed more than 270 people in the country this month, displaced one million and inundated thousands of homes across six states, authorities said on Wednesday after two weeks of heavy monsoon rains.

