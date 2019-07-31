India Receives 42% More Rains Than Average This Week: Weather Office

The country has received 9% less rain than average in the first half of the June-September monsoon season

Highlights Weekly rainfall came in above 50-year average for second time this season Monsoon season began on June 1 this year Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth

Monsoon rains in the country were above average in the week ending on Wednesday, helping farmers accelerate the planting of summer-sown crops and easing concerns of drought. That marked the second time since the start of the monsoon season that the weekly rainfall in the country was above average.

The country received 42 per cent more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to July 31, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.

(Also read: India receives above average rains for 1st time since June 1)

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth, as about 55 per cent of the country's arable land is rain-fed, and agriculture forms about 15 per cent of a $2.5-trillion economy that is the third biggest in Asia.

Overall, India has received 9 per cent less rain than average in the first half of the June-September monsoon season.

