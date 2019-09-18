Monsoon Rains Above-Average For Third Straight Week: Weather Department

India has received 5% more rain than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

Monsoon rains in India in the week through to Wednesday were above average for a third straight week, the Meteorological Department (IMD) said, with floods hitting many districts in the central parts of the country and damaging crops such as soybean and pulses.

Monsoon rains are crucial to farm output and economic growth because the agricultural sector accounts for about 15 per cent of India's $2.5 trillion economy.

India received 38 per cent more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to September 18, data from IMD showed, with central India receiving 63 per cent more rain.

Overall, India has received 5 per cent more rain than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

