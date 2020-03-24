Monitoring Stock Market Volatility, Assures Nirmala Sitharaman

The Centre and various regulatory bodies are closely monitoring the stock market volatility, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Recently, market regulator Sebi issued guidelines to curb the heightened volatility caused due to the Covid-19 outbreak, she said at a media briefing on the Centre's plan to introduce new statutory and regulatory norms which will ease the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Besides, Ms Sitharaman said that the Reserve Bank of India, along with the Ministry of Finance are closely monitoring the stock market volatility.

The minister reiterated that the matter is of utmost concern to the government and that the Centre is in touch with regulators over it for at least three times a day.

Lately, the India VIX or fear index has jumped to touch new highs on the back of the investors' concerns over the economic fallout.