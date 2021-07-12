Payments Firm MobiKwik Files For Rs. 1,900 Crore Initial Public Offering

Digital payments firm MobiKwik, backed by Sequoia Capital and Bajaj Finance, filed for an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to Rs 1,900 crore with the markets regulator on Monday.

The IPO includes the issue of new shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth up to Rs 400 crore, diluting the stakes of its two founders and current investors, which also include American Express, Cisco and Treeline Asia.

MobiKwik has hired ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, IIFL Securities and Jefferies as book managers for the IPO.

One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of digital payments firm Paytm, Mobikwik's bigger rival, is also planning to raise $2.3 billion via an IPO, sources previously told Reuters.