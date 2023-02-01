Mission To Eliminate Sickle Cell Anaemia By 2047: Finance Minister

Mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047, announced the finance minister (Representational)

The government will work in a mission mode to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Parliament today.

"A mission will be launched to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047. The mission will entail awareness creation, universal screening of seven crore people in the 0-40 years age group in affected tribal areas and counselling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments," the Finance Minister said while presenting the budget in Lok Sabha.

Here are the other three important announcements regarding the government's initiatives in the health sector:

As many as 157 new nursing colleges will be established in the core locations of the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014. Facilities of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) laboratories will be made available for research by public and private medical college faculty. A new programme will also be unveiled to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals through centres of excellence.