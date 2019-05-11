NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Minimum Balance Rules Of Key Public, Private Banks Explained Here

Banks also charge a penalty from customers who fail to maintain an average monthly balance in their savings account

Your Money | | Updated: May 11, 2019 17:10 IST
Banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have fixed their monthly average balance requirements


Regular savings bank accounts require customers to maintain a certain average monthly balance (AMB). Top banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have fixed their monthly average balance requirements. The requirements depend on the location of a customer's account in urban, metro, semi-urban and rural areas. Banks also charge a penalty from customers who fail to maintain an average monthly balance in their savings account. The penalty varies according to various factors such as the location of branch.

Here's a comparison of the average monthly balance requirement in SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Customers having a regular savings bank account in SBI branches located in metro and urban areas are required to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs. 3,000, according to the bank's website, sbi.co.in. Customers with SBI  accounts in semi-urban and rural branches are required to maintain a minimum average balance of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 1,000, respectively.

Branch typeAverage monthly balance
MetroRs. 3,000
UrbanRs. 3,000
Semi-urbanRs. 2,000
RuralRs. 1,000
(Source: sbi.co.in)

HDFC Bank

Customers having a regular savings account in HDFC Bank branches located in metro and urban areas are required to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs. 10,000, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com. In semi-urban branches, the regular savings account holders are required to maintain an average balance of Rs. 5,000 every month. In rural branches, the customers are required to either maintain an average quarterly balance of Rs. 2,500 or set up a fixed deposit of Rs. 10,000 for a maturity period of a minimum one year and one day.

Branch typeAverage monthly balance
MetroRs. 10,000
UrbanRs. 10,000
Semi-urbanRs. 5,000
RuralRs. 2,500
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

ICICI Bank 

Customers having a regular savings account in ICICI Bank branches located in metro and urban areas need to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs. 10,000, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com. The average monthly balance required in semi-urban, rural and gramin locations is Rs. 5,000, Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 1,000 respectively. 

Branch typeAverage monthly balance
MetroRs. 10,000
UrbanRs. 10,000
Semi-urbanRs. 5,000
RuralRs. 2,000
GraminRs.1,000
(Source: icicibank.com)

Banks also offer savings account which do not require customers to maintain any particular minimum balance, which are called zero balance accounts.



