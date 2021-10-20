Mineral Production Rose 23% In August 2021

Mineral production went up in August 2021 compared to corresponding period of last year

Mineral production in August 2021 rose by 23 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year. The cumulative growth in mineral sector for the April-August 2020-21 period was 25 per cent over the corresponding period of previous year.

According to data released by the Ministry of Mines, the index of mineral production of mining sector was 103.8 for August 2021.

Minerals which showed positive growth in production during August 2021 were chromite (189 per cent), lignite (74.2 per cent), magnesite (57.9 per cent), iron ore (52.2 per cent) and coal (20.8 per cent).

However production of minerals which showed negative growth included diamond, gold and petroleum (crude).

Some of the minerals which recorded high production levels in August 2021 were coal at 539 lakh tonnes, lignite at 37 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilized) at 2,851 million cubic metres, petroleum (crude) at 25 lakh tonnes, bauxite at 1,737 thousand tonnes, chromite at 175 thousand tonnes, iron ore at 197 lakh tonnes and manganese ore at 180 thousand tonnes.