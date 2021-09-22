Mineral Production Index Rose By 23% In June 2021

Mineral production index for June 2021 rose by 23 per cent

Mineral production index for June 2021 saw a 23 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period of 2020, as it stood at 105.5, according to data released by the Ministry of Mines.

The cumulative growth for the April-June 2021 period over the corresponding period of last year was also 27 per cent.

Some of the important minerals which showed good growth during June 2021 over June 2020 were chromite at 130 per cent, magnesite at 121 per cent and iron ore at 82.2 per cent.

According to the mineral production index data for June 2021, production levels of some significant minerals were 510 lakh tonnes for coal, limestone at 330 lakh tonnes, iron ore at 224 lakh tonnes, lignite at 34 lakh tonnes and petroleum (crude) at 25 lakh tonnes, among others.