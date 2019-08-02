NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Cognizant's Debashis Chatterjee Named As Mindtree's New Chief Executive Officer

The company also said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO of Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), would be appointed as non-executive vice chairman.

Corporates | | Updated: August 02, 2019 12:44 IST
Cognizant's Debashis Chatterjee Named As Mindtree's New Chief Executive Officer
Bengaluru: 

IT services firm Mindtree on Friday named former Cognizant executive Debashis Chatterjee as its new managing director and chief executive officer.

L&T's hostile bid to acquire a controlling stake in Mindtree was the first in country's software services industry.



