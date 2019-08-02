Cognizant's Debashis Chatterjee Named As Mindtree's New Chief Executive Officer

IT services firm Mindtree on Friday named former Cognizant executive Debashis Chatterjee as its new managing director and chief executive officer.

The company also said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO of Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), would be appointed as non-executive vice chairman.

L&T's hostile bid to acquire a controlling stake in Mindtree was the first in country's software services industry.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.