Mindtree Chief Financial Officer Pradip Kumar Menon Resigns

Mindtree said Pradip Kumar Menon will be relieved from the services on November 15.

Tech firm Mindtree on Thursday said that the CFO Pradip Kumar Menon has resigned. The company said Mr Menon will be relieved from the services on November 15.

"Pradip Kumar Menon has tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer of the company as he would be pursuing career opportunities outside the company. Pradip Kumar Menon will be relieved from the services of the company from the close of business hours on November 15, 2019," Mindtree said in a regulatory filing.

In a separate filing, the company said it has appointed Vedavalli S, Company Secretary as Compliance Officer under the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Mindtree Securities

