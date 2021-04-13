Metal Stocks Rally Amid Jump In Commodity Prices

Metal stocks today: Nifty Metal was up 3.56per cent at 4,345.45 points.

Shares prices of metal stocks such as SAIL, Jindal Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel rallied on Tuesday, April 13, after a jump in commodity prices. Steel Authority of India or SAIL gained more than six per cent, while Jindal Steel gained more than five per cent, in the session today. Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal was up 3.56 per cent at 4,345.45 points. On Tuesday, SAIL opened on the NSE at Rs 85.35, touching an intra day high of Rs 89.45 and an intra day low of Rs 85.35 in the session so far.

Whereas, Jindal Steel opened on the NSE at Rs 389, touching an intra day high of Rs 408.45 and an intra day low of Rs 384.3, in the session so far.

Whereas, on the Sensex, JSW Steel gained more than four per cent in the session today. It opened at Rs 607.90, touching an intra day high of Rs 633, and an intra day low of Rs 604.20. in the session so far. JSW Steel was last trading 4.40 per cent higher at Rs 630.80 on the BSE.

Tata Steel also gained more than three per cent in the session today. Tata Steel opened on the NSE at Rs 862, touching an intra day high of Rs 881.60, and an intra day low of Rs 849. Shares were last trading 3.11 per cent higher at Rs 878.05 on the NSE.