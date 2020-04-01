4 State-Run Banks In Place Of 10 From Today As Mega Merger Takes Effect

As the merger scheme takes effect, the four banks that will assume the operations of six others in addition to their own are: Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank and Indian Bank.

The branches of the six lenders will operate as part of the four anchor banks, according to the RBI. In turn, customers and depositors of the merged banks will be treated as customers of the four banks.

The merger comes into force on a day the country entered the seventh day of a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which is threatening world growth.

The move to combine the 10 banks into four at the end of August last year came at a time lenders in the country struggled against a mountain of debt and frauds running into thousands of crores.

Trade unions of bank officers have however for long opposed the merger. Only last week, they wrote to the Prime Minister seeking to defer the merger schemes due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Last year, trade unions protested against the mergers stating that the move will impact jobs, disrupting operations at some branches.

However, the government has maintained that the merger will not cause job losses.

Vowing to clean up the banking sector, it has said that the state-run banks will be strengthened and repositioned to take the economy to the $5-trillion mark.

The Centre had already injected about Rs 2.6 lakh crore of taxpayers' money into state-run banks over the last five years to revive the sector.