Medplus Health's Share Allotment To Take Place Tomorrow

Share allotment of Medplus Health will take place on December 20

Pharmacy retailer Medplus Health's share allotment will take place tomorrow on December 20. The public issue, which was worth Rs 1,398 crore, was subscribed 52.59 times, when it had opened between December 13 and 15, 2021.

Its retail portion was subscribed 5.24 times and according to market observers, in the grey market, Medplus Health's shares are currently trading at a premium of Rs 250.

Investors keen to know the status of share allotment of Medplus Health can do so by either visiting the Bombay stock exchange (BSE) website or that of the official registrar of the IPO, KFintech IPO.

On the BSE website, Medplus Health's share allotment status can be checked by following the below mentioned steps:

Login at the direct link to BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Once this is done, select Medplus Health IPO and enter the Medplus Health IPO application number.

After this, the subscriber has to enter the PAN details and then click on the "I am not a robot" button. After doing so, the "submit" button needs to be clicked and the allotment status will appear on the screen.

Medplus Health's share allotment status can also be checked on the official registrar KFintech IPO's website, which is kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

The subscribers need to first log in on the above mentioned link and select Medplus Health IPO. After this, one needs to either select "Appliction Number or PAN.

Once this is done, enter the Medplus Health IPO application number, fill Captcha and click on the "Submit" button. The status will appear on the screen.