MCX Shares Soar 14% On Reports Of Merger With NSE BSE had earlier in the day sought clarification from Multi Commodity Exchange of India with reference to news on MCX merger with NSE.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT In intra-day trade, shares of MCX jumped 15.75% to Rs 833. New Delhi: Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India surged 14 per cent today following reports of merger with NSE.



The stock soared 13.79 per cent to settle at Rs 818.80 on BSE. In intra-day trade, it jumped 15.75 per cent to Rs 833. Shares of MCX zoomed 13.93 per cent to close at Rs 817.80 on NSE.



In terms of equity volume, 5.39 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 52 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.



BSE had earlier in the day sought clarification from Multi Commodity Exchange of India with reference to news on MCX merger with NSE.



Later in a clarification to the BSE, MCX said, "We would like to state that as part of the corporate strategy, the company continuously evaluates various opportunities for enhancing shareholders' value. If and when any proposal is required to be considered by the board of directors of the company warranting disclosures, the same shall be informed to the exchange, in full compliance with Sebi, so as to ensure uniform and simultaneous disclosure to all the investors."



As of now, there is no information, event which requires disclosures. Further, the company does not comment on market speculation, the filing added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India surged 14 per cent today following reports of merger with NSE.The stock soared 13.79 per cent to settle at Rs 818.80 on BSE. In intra-day trade, it jumped 15.75 per cent to Rs 833. Shares of MCX zoomed 13.93 per cent to close at Rs 817.80 on NSE.In terms of equity volume, 5.39 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 52 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.BSE had earlier in the day sought clarification from Multi Commodity Exchange of India with reference to news on MCX merger with NSE.Later in a clarification to the BSE, MCX said, "We would like to state that as part of the corporate strategy, the company continuously evaluates various opportunities for enhancing shareholders' value. If and when any proposal is required to be considered by the board of directors of the company warranting disclosures, the same shall be informed to the exchange, in full compliance with Sebi, so as to ensure uniform and simultaneous disclosure to all the investors." As of now, there is no information, event which requires disclosures. Further, the company does not comment on market speculation, the filing added. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter