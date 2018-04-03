McDonald's India Launches 'The Good Food Story': 10 Things To Know

McDonald's has replaced refined flour wraps with whole grain wraps.
McDonald's India has revamped its menu to reduce sodium and oil content in the various items offered on its menu, the US-based fast food chain's Indian franchisee Hardcastle Restaurants said on Tuesday. Hardcastle Restaurants, a subsidiary of Westlife Development Limited, announced 'The Good Food Story' initiative, to "reinforce its commitment towards promoting nutritive and wholesome food". "McDonald's strength lies in its ability to continuously evolve and remain relevant to its consumers. The Good Food Story is one such journey that the company has undertaken to bring nutritious and wholesome food to them," Westlife Development said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). At the time of writing this report, Westlife Development was trading at Rs 340 per share with a gain of Rs 5.50 or 1.64 per cent on the BSE.
Here are 10 things to know about McDonald's India's new menu, under 'The Good Food Story' initiative:
- Sodium across fries, nuggets, patties and sauces has been reduced by over 20 per cent.
- Oil content in mayonnaise has been reduced by 40 per cent, making it the first ever low-fat mayo in the Indian quick service restaurant industry, according to Westlife Development. This has brought down fat content by up to 25 per cent in McDonald's India's products resulting in calorie reduction by up to 11 per cent.
- With the right balance of carbohydrates, protein and fat as recommended in the guidelines issued by the National Institution of Nutrition, the iconic McAloo Tikki Burger is now a balanced meal, said Westlife Development, which operates a chain of McDonald's restaurants in west and south India.
- McDonald's patties are now completely free of any artificial preservatives.
- The dietary fibre content in McDonald's patties has gone up by as much as 20-25 per cent, according to the official statement by Westlife Development.
- The Soft Serve ice cream is made of 100 per cent milk and is 96 per cent fat-free.
- "All modifications in 'The Good Food Story' have been a result of over three years of persistent re-engineering of our products just so that we could offer more wholesome and balanced food choices to our customers at a great value," said Amit Jatia, Vice-Chairman of Westlife Development.
- Hardcastle Restaurants serves approximately 20 crore customers annually, at 271 (as of December 31, 2017) McDonald's restaurants across 37 cities in Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and parts of Madhya Pradesh.
- Hardcastle Restaurants provides direct employment to over 8,000 employees.