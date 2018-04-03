McDonald's India Launches 'The Good Food Story': 10 Things To Know

McDonald's has replaced refined flour wraps with whole grain wraps.

McDonald's India has revamped its menu to reduce sodium and oil content in the various items offered on its menu, the US-based fast food chain's Indian franchisee Hardcastle Restaurants said on Tuesday. Hardcastle Restaurants, a subsidiary of Westlife Development Limited, announced 'The Good Food Story' initiative, to "reinforce its commitment towards promoting nutritive and wholesome food". "McDonald's strength lies in its ability to continuously evolve and remain relevant to its consumers. The Good Food Story is one such journey that the company has undertaken to bring nutritious and wholesome food to them," Westlife Development said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). At the time of writing this report, Westlife Development was trading at Rs 340 per share with a gain of Rs 5.50 or 1.64 per cent on the BSE.