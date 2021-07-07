Max Bupa Partners With Axis Bank For Health Insurance Policy Amid COVID

Max Bupa and Axis Bank tied-up for a health insurance policy amid COVID-19

Max Bupa health insurance has entered into a corporate agency partnership with Axis Bank to provide comprehensive health insurance solutions to customers and support policyholders with improved services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The official tie-up between the two entities will allow several customers of the country's third-largest private sector bank to access better healthcare solutions from a range of health insurance products offered by Max Bupa, said the health insurer in a statement shared on Wednesday, July 7.

Max Bupa health insurance will provide indemnity and fixed benefit products, as well as customizable variants to customers of the bank across the country. As per details shared in its statement, the comprehensive product suite includes:

ReAssure - a plan that offers unlimited sum insured under the ReAssure benefit which is triggered by the first claim itself. Any one claim can be up to the base sum insured. The booster benefit doubles the sum insured in two claim-free years and the safeguard makes it cashless.

Health Premia - a health insurance plan, with a sum insured up to Rs 3 crore

Smart Health - a health plan that covers high expenses during critical illnesses and provides hospitalisation and accidental benefits.



This comes at a time when people across all age groups, including millennials, have recognised the significance of health insurance to cover medical emergencies, while many are going for policies that also cover dependents in their families. The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the need for health insurance, making it significant in tier 1, tier 2, and 3 cities.