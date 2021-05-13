Max Bupa Launches 'Senior First' Plan For Senior Citizens: Check Benefits

Senior First plan includes coverage options of up to Rs 25 lakh with no sub-limits

Leading health insurance player Max Bupa Health Insurance, today launched the 'Senior First' health insurance plan for senior citizens, in order to make healthcare more accessible and provide financial assistance. According to a statement shared by Max Bupa, the Senior First plan includes coverage options of up to Rs 25 lakh with no sub-limits on common health conditions such as knee replacement, cataract, etc. The plan for senior citizens comes with features such as health check-ups from day one, no mandatory pre-issuance medical tests, hassle-free claims process. (Also Read: COVID-19 Treatment: Does Your Health Insurance Policy Cover All The Expenses? )

The health insurance plan and its benefits aim to assist customers to overcome the current challenges amid the pandemic and provide ease of policy issuance. One of the major highlights of the Senior First health insurance is the 'ReAssure' benefit - which is an unlimited sum insured benefit and triggered with the first claim. The Senior First plan is available in the gold and platinum range, with sum insured ranging from Rs 5 lakhs up to Rs 25 lakhs.

According to the insurer, any one claim paid from this benefit can be up to the base sum insured. The policyholder can make as many claims as required in the same policy year, for the same or different illnesses. In simple words, the feature will allow senior citizens to never fall short of the coverage, which is crucial to protect against unforeseen health expenses towards diseases such as coronavirus. This will also be useful for critical illnesses such as cancer, dialysis, kidney failure when patients need to be hospitalised several times throughout the year.