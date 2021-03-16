Mastercard Partners With Cooperative Bank To Support 20,000 Women-Led SMEs

The initiative aims to empower more than20,000 women-ledsmall businesses

In order to address financial issues faced by rural women and keeping up with the evolving market dynamics, such as consumer preference to pay digitally, women's cooperative bank - Mann Deshi Foundation along with Mastercard have announced the expansion of the Chamber of Commerce for Rural Women. According to a recent statement, the Chamber of Commerce for Rural Women will add a new chapter in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The program will introduce a leadership academy for women entrepreneurs to conduct training on advocacy and provide mentorship. This initiative aims to empower more than 20,000 women-led small businesses to tap into digital networks for sourcing and selling.