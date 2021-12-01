Maruti's Production, Sales Fell In November On Shortage Of Electric Parts

Maruti Suzuki's sales and production fell in November due to shortage of electric parts

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) saw a 3 per cent fall in production in November 2021 mainly due to short supply of electronic components, as the auto major reported a production of 1,45,560 units compared to 1,50,221 units it had produced during the corresponding month of last year, i.e. November 2020.

It also reported 9 per cent decline in total sales at 1,39,184 units in November 2021, again due to the electronic components shortage impacting production. In November 2020, it had sold 1,3,223 units.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," it said in a regulatory filing.

Its production of mini cars namely Alto and S-Presso models stood at 19,810 units in November 2021, as against 24,336 units during the year ago period.

Manufacturing of compact vehicles like WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire, fell to 74,283 units in November 2021 from 85,118 units produced in November 2020, MSI said.

Production of utility vehicles - Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 - however, increased to 35,590 units last month from 24,719 units in the corresponding month of 2020.

Maruti's sales also fell in November 2021, as its total domestic sales were down 18 per cent at 1,17,791 units last month as compared to 1,44,219 units in November 2020.

The mini segment comprising Alto and S-Presso clocked 17,473 units as against 22,339 units in the same month last year.

Sales of compact cars consisting of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, TourS and WagonR were at 57,019 units as against 76,630 units in the year-ago month. Mid-sized sedan Ciaz clocked 1,089 units last month as compared to 1,870 units in November 2020, the company said.

However, sales of utility vehicles including Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 were higher at 24,574 units as against 23,753 units in the same month last year, it added.