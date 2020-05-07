Maruti Suzuki To Start Production At Manesar From Tuesday

Maruti Suzuki India said that it will re-start production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from May 12. Economic activity is slowly resuming in select pockets within the country as the lockdown has entered the third phase with few exceptions to curb the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The country's largest carmaker assured that all activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and in line with the company's high safety standards.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited would re-start the production of vehicles at its Manesar plant from May 12. All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and observing the company's own concern for the highest standards of safety," the company said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Last Friday, Maruti Suzuki India had reported zero domestic sales for the month of April. That marked the first time ever that Maruti Suzuki posted zero sales in a month in the domestic market as coronavirus-triggered lockdown crushed demand in the country's auto industry,

Meanwhile, India has jumped two spots to 13th place among countries most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus case count in India now stands at 52,952 cases, with more than 1,700 deaths, according to the health ministry figures.

