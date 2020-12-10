Maruti Suzuki To Increase Vehicle Prices From January; Stock Inches Higher

At 11:40 am, the Maruti Suzuki shares were trading higher by 0.3 per cent on the BSE.

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will increase the prices of vehicles from January due to a jump in cost of raw materials. The auto major did not specify the likely quantum of hikes, but said the price increases would vary across models. At 11:40 am, the shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading higher by 0.3 per cent at Rs 7,733.70 on the BSE.

"Over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in January 2021," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The Sensex was at 45,751.31, lower by 354.40 points or 0.77 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 13,419.80, down 109.10 points or 0.81 per cent at the time.