Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Rose Nearly 18% In December

However, the sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz fell by 28.9 per cent to 1,270 units from December 2019.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), the country's largest carmaker, reported a 17.8 per cent rise in domestic sales to 1,46,480 units in December as against 1,24,375 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said in a statement. The auto major's total sales grew by 20.2 per cent to 1,60,226 units in December 2020, compared to 1,33,296 units in the same month last year.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, increased by 4.4 per cent to 24,927 units as compared to 23,883 in the same month last year. The sale of compact segment vehicles, including models Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose 18.2 per cent to 77,641 units as against 65,673 cars in December last year. Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 8 per cent to 25,701 units compared to 23,808 in the year-ago month.

However, the sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz fell by 28.9 per cent to 1,270 units from 1,786 vehicles in December 2019.

Total exports in December saw an increase of 31.4 per cent to 9,938 units as against 7,561 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

On Friday, the shares of Maruti Suzuki ended higher by 0.5 per cent at Rs 7,691.60 on the BSE.