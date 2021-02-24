Maruti Suzuki Launches All-New Swift 2021; Shares Trade Marginally Higher

Maruti Suzuki has claimed that the Swift 2021 has fuel efficiency of 23.20 kilometres per litre.

The country's largest car maker on Wednesday launched new version of its popular hatchback car Swift. The all-new Swift 2021 comes with Next Gen K-Series 1.2 litre dual jet dual VVT engine with idle start stop feature. The base model of new Swift 2021 (LXI) is priced at Rs 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom price Delhi) for manual version while Swift 2021 VXI model for manual version is priced at Rs 6.36 lakh and Rs 6.86 lakh for automatic gear shift variant. (Track Maruti Suzuki stock price here)

Maruti Suzuki has claimed that the Swift 2021 has fuel efficiency of 23.20 kilometres per litre for manual cars and 23.76b kilometres per litre in auto gear shift models.

The new Swift comes with features like cruise control, idle start and stop and key synchronized auto foldable outside rear-view mirrors.

On the interior, the new Swift has twin-pod meter cluster and a new 10.67 centimetre multi-information coloured display giving a vibrant visual appeal. The 17.78 centimetre Smartplay Studio infotainment system combines smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services to offer a delightful experience," Maruti Suzuki said.

"The Dual Jet technology (2 injectors per cylinder), coupled with Dual VVT (variable valve timing for both Intake and Exhaust valves) and cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system result in higher fuel efficiency with lower emissions. This leads to best-in-class fuel efficiency of 23.20 km/l in MT and 23.76 km/l in AGS variants for an unmatched drive. Available in both Manual and Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) variants, the new Kseries engine also offers an increased power output of 66KW@6000rpm to further exhilarate the drive experience," Maruti Suzuki said in a press release.

"Since its launch in 2005, Swift has revolutionised the premium hatchback segment in India. Swift with its sporty performance, upright stance and unmistakable road presence emphasizes individuality that stands out from the crowd. This 'coming of the age' car was designed keeping in mind the evolved preferences of the modern day customer," Shashank Srivastava, executive director (marketing & sales), Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

As of 11:40 am, Maruti Suzuki shares traded 0.1 per cent lower at Rs 6,962, underperforming the Sensex which was up 0.5 per cent.