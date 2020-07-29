Maruti Suzuki Sheds Almost 1% Ahead of June Quarter Earnings

The company's revenue from operations fell 15 per cent to Rs 18,198 crore during the quarter.

Maruti Suzuki shares shed almost 1 per cent on the BSE in early trading ahead of the June quarter earnings that are due to be announced later in the day. At 10.00 am, the stock of Maruti Suzuki was trading at Rs 6230, lower by Rs 57 or 0.9 per cent, on the BSE. The stock opened the day at Rs 6,255 and has touched an intra-day high of Rs 6,293.95 and a low of Rs 6,202.90 thus far.

Auto major Maruti Suzuki had reported a 28 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1,292 crore for the quarter ended March 31, compared to Rs 1,796 crore in the corresponding period a year ago due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in late March to arrest the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India, which sells one in every two cars in India, sold a mere 51,274 passenger vehicles in June this year, according to SIAM data, as the coronavirus-induced lockdown disrupted the supply chain across the country.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 38,398.17, lower by 91 points or 0.2 per cent and NSE Nifty was at 11,287.65, down 14 points or 0.1 per cent, at the time.