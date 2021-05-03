Maruti Suzuki Gains After Reporting April Sales Numbers

Maruti Suzuki's total passenger car sales came in at 98,926 units in April.

Shares of the country's largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki rose as much as 2.26 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 6,606.40 after it reported sales for the month of in April. On a monthly basis, Maruti Suzuki's sales fell 3 per cent to 1,59,691 units. However, on annual basis Maruti Suzuki sales registered sharp uptick since April 2020 had lockdown due to COVID-19 and almost zero sales, Maruti Suzuki said in a press release.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 159,691 units in April 2021. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,151 units, sales to other original equipment makers (OEMs) 5,303 units and exports of 17,237 units," Maruti Suzuki said.

Its compact sales, which include WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, and Tour S brands, came in at 72,318 units.

Overall, the total domestic sales, including the passenger vehicle sales and light commercial vehicles stood at 1,37,151 units, compared to zero in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the total domestic sales registered in April 2019 stood at 1,33,704 units. this indicates that Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales in April 2021 have surpassed the corresponding month's mark of 2019.

As of 11:50 am, Maruti Suzuki shares traded 2 per cent higher at Rs 6,594, outperforming the Sensex which was down 0.7 per cent.