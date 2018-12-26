Maruti Suzuki To Recall 5,900 Super Carry Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's top-selling carmaker, said on Wednesday it would recall 5,900 mini pickup trucks to inspect a defect in the fuel filter of some units.

The auto maker will inspect the likely defect in its Super Carry vehicles manufactured between April 26 and August 1 this year, it said in a statement.

At 10:32 am, shares in Maruti Suzuki India were trading 1 per cent lower at Rs 7,454.55 apiece on the NSE, whose benchmark index, Nifty, was down about 1 per cent amid a broad selloff.