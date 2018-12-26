NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Maruti Suzuki To Recall 5,900 Super Carry Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India said it would inspect the likely defect in its Super Carry vehicles manufactured between April 26 and August 1.

December 26, 2018
Maruti Suzuki India, the country's top-selling carmaker, said on Wednesday it would recall 5,900 mini pickup trucks to inspect a defect in the fuel filter of some units.

The auto maker will inspect the likely defect in its Super Carry vehicles manufactured between April 26 and August 1 this year, it said in a statement.

At 10:32 am, shares in Maruti Suzuki India were trading 1 per cent lower at Rs 7,454.55 apiece on the NSE, whose benchmark index, Nifty, was down about 1 per cent amid a broad selloff.

