Maruti Announces 'No-Production Days' In Haryana Plants Amid Auto Crisis

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it had decided to shut down its passenger vehicle manufacturing operations at Gurugram and Manesar plants for two days. In a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the carmaker said the passenger vehicle manufacturing operations at the two plants will remain shut on September 7 and September 9. The "no production days" at Maruti Suzukis Gurugram and Manesar plants come amid a prolonged slowdown in sales and lakhs of estimated job cuts in the country's auto sector.

Here are five things to know about Maruti Suzuki and the auto sector slowdown:

"Both days will be observed as no production days," Maruti Suzuki said during market hours. The development comes days after Maruti Suzuki India reported a 32.7 per cent decline in its total vehicle sales last month. Its total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market fell 36.14 per cent to 93,173 vehicles last month. Maruti Suzuki shares fell as much as 3.72 per cent during the session to Rs 5,824.50 apiece on the BSE. At 1:07 pm, Maruti Suzuki shares traded 2.63 per cent lower at Rs 5,890.45 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was up 0.25 per cent.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.