Maruti Suzuki Gains After Recording 11.8% Rise In Domestic Sales Last Month

Maruti Suzuki shares were last trading 2.07 per cent higher at Rs 7,014.60

Share of Maruti Suzuki India Limited gained more than two per cent on Monday, March 1, after the company registered a growth of 11.8 per cent in total domestic sales in February 2021. On Monday, Maruti Suzuki India Limited opened on the BSE at Rs 6950, touching an intra day high of Rs 7,032.85, and an intra day low of Rs 6,920, in the trading session so far. According to a regulatory filing by the firm to BSE, Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted the total sales of 164,469 units in February 2021, marking a growth of 11.8 per cent over the corresponding month last year. (Track Maruti Suzuki share price here)

The total sales in the month included domestic sales of 147,483 units, sales to other OEMs at 5,500 units, and exports of 11,486 units. According to the company's statement, in the 'mini' sub-segment or category, involving Alto, S-Presso models, Maruti Suzuki registered sales of 23,959 units in February 2021, compared to 27,499 units in the corresponding month last year, marking a de-growth of -12.9 per cent year-on-year.

In the 'compact' sub-segment or category, involving WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S models, Maruti Suzuki registered sales of 80,517 units in February 2021, compared to 69,828 units in the same month last year, marking a growth of 15.3 per cent year-on-year.

Maruti Suzuki's total domestic passenger vehicle sales in February 2021 stood at 144,761 units, compared to 133,702 units in the corresponding month last year, marking a growth of 8.3 per cent year-on-year.

Overall, the company's total domestic sales, including domestic and OEM in February 2021 stood at 152,983 units, compared to 136,849 units in the same month last year, recording an overall growth of 11.8 per cent year-on-year. Maruti Suzuki shares were last seen trading 2.07 per cent higher at Rs 7,014.60 on the BSE.