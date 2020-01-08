Maruti Suzuki Saw 7.8% Production Rise In December 2019

The mini and compact sub-segments posted production figures of 88,061 as opposed to 72,643 units.

India's largest car-maker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday reported a 7.88 per cent increase in its production during December last year from the corresponding month in 2018. Maruti Suzuki produced 114,962 passenger vehicles last month compared to 106,933 in December 2018. Its total vehicle production rose to 115,949 units last month, up from 107,478 units produced during December 2018, the company said in a BSE filing.

In total, the mini and compact sub-segments posted production figures of 88,061 as opposed to 72,643 units. However, production of Ciaz slipped to 894 units in December 2019 from 1,516 units in December 2018.

However, production of Maruti Suzuki vans - Omni and Eeco - nosedived to 6,182 units in December 2019 from 16,338 units reported in the year-ago period.

Utility vehicles such as Gypsy, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL-6 and S-Cross saw production jump to 19,825 units in December 2019 from 16,436 units in December 2018.

Sales of models such as WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Dzire and Baleno which belongs to the compact sub-segment, saw production rise to 62,448 units last month compared to 44,329 units in December 2018.