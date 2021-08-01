Maruti Suzuki Sales Rise 39% To Reach 1.36 Lakh Units In July 2021

Maruti Suzuki maintained its top position in domestic passenger vehicles sales in July 2021

Maruti Suzuki continued its dominance in the domestic car market, as the company while maintaining its position as the leading automobile seller of the country, sold over 1.36 lakh passenger vehicles in July 2021. Its exports stood at 21,224 units during the same period.

Maruti's sale of 1.36 lakh units was higher than 97,768 units which it had sold in July 2020.

The company informed that due to Coronavirus pandemic, last year and during the current year, the year-on-year comparison of sales will not provide the actual position.

Maruti Suzuki's exports of 21,224 units in July 2021 were much higher than 6,757 units, which it had exported in July 2020.

Meanwhile Hyundai Motors India sold 48,042 passenger vehicles in July 2021 across the country, with the company sales getting pushed by Creta and good response shown to its newly launched Alcazar.

Tata Motors also recorded 92 per cent growth in its domestic passenger vehicles sales during July 2021 over the corresponding period last year, as it sold 51,981 units in July 2021, compared to 27,024 units sold in July 2020.