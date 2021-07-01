Maruti Suzuki Sales Rise 156% To 1.47 Lakh Units In June 2021

Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 1,47,368 units in June 2021

Maruti Suzuki's total sales - including domestic sales and export stood at 1,47,368 units in June 2021, compared to 57,428 units sold in the corresponding month last year, marking a growth of 157 per cent year-on-year. The country's largest carmaker announced its sales figures for June 2021 and its overall sales number for the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22 on Thursday, July 1. Maruti Suzuki's total sales in the April-June quarter stood at 3,53,614 units, compared to 76,599 units in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's total sales in the first quarter of the current fiscal included domestic sales of 297,118 units, 10,977 units sold to other original equipment manufacturers (OEM), as well as exports of 45,519 units. The carmaker's sales in the first quarter of the current fiscal and last fiscal 2020-21 were far from normal due to COVID-induced lockdown restrictions, said Maruti Suzuki in its regulatory exchange to the stock exchanges today.

Maruti Suzuki's sales of mini passenger vehicles, including models such as Alto, S-Presso in June 2021 stood at 17,439 units, compared to 10,458 units in the same month last year. The sales of compact passenger vehicles including models such as WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S, stood at 68,849 units in June, compared to 26,696 units in the same month last year.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki settled 1.01 per cent higher at Rs 7,590 apiece on the BSE. On Thursday, Maruti Suzuki opened on the BSE at Rs 7,509, inching to an intra day high of Rs 7,604.10 and an intra day low of Rs 7,500, throughout the trading session.