Maruti Suzuki Reports Total Sales Of 1.59 Lakh Units In April 2021

Maruti Suzuki Sales April 2021: Domestic sales stood at 137,151 units in April

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker reported total sales of 1.59 lakh or 1,59,691 units in April 2021, which includes domestic sales of 1,37,151 units, and exports of 17,237 units. According to a regulatory filing by the company to the BSE on Saturday, May 1, Maruti Suzuki registered a sharp recovery in sales as against the corresponding month last year when the country was under the first phase of lockdown to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. (Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Sales Drop 6.7% In 2020-21, 1.67 Lakh Units Sold In March )

The carmaker's total sales, including domestic sales and export in April 2019 stood at 1,43,245. This means that Maruti Suzuki's total sales in April 2021 surpassed the corresponding month's level of 2019

Maruti Suzuki did not sell any cars locally in the same month last year and exported 632 vehicles after the government announced the nationwide lockdown in March 2020. The lockdown brought domestic sales to a halt and recovery was witnessed only after restrictions eased towards the second half of last year.

According to the statement, 25,041 units of mini passenger vehicles including Alto, S-Presso were sold in April 2021. 72,318 units of compact passenger vehicles including WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S were sold last month, while 1,567 units of mid-sized Ciaz were sold in April 2021.

Overall, the total domestic sales, including the passenger vehicle sales and light commercial vehicles stood at 1,37,151 units, compared to zero in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the total domestic sales registered in April 2019 stood at 1,33,704 units. this indicates that Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales in April 2021 have surpassed the corresponding month's mark of 2019.

On Friday, April 30, shares of Maruti Suzuki settled 1.65 per cent lower at Rs 6,459.80 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, its shares settled 1.94 per cent lower at Rs 6,438.35 apiece on Friday.