Maruti Suzuki Resumes Production At Gujarat Plant

Maruti Suzuki Gujarat plant: The Gujarat plant manufactures cars for Maruti Suzuki on contract basis

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest vehicle maker, has restarted production at its Gujarat plant as the country is the midst of the 4th phase of the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 and is restarting economic activity in a calibrated manner.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been informed by Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) that they would re-start production of vehicles from the 25th of May 2020, strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines and by observing the Company's own concern for the highest standards of safety," the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The re-opening of the Gujarat plant follows the Centre's decision to allow gradual resumption of economic activity so as to balance lives and livelihoods.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki had restarted production operations at its Manesar plant on May 12 and Gurugram plant on May 18.