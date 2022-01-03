Maruti Suzuki Records 2% Production Fall In December 2021

Maruti Suzuki's production witnessed a drop in December 2021

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), the country's largest automaker, witnessed a 2 per cent fall in production in December 2021. It informed in a regulatory filing that the total production during the reported month was 1,52,029 units compared to 1,55,127 units in the corresponding period.

MSI said the total passenger vehicle production stood at 1,48,767 units last month, against 1,53,475 units in December 2020.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models was 19,396 units last month as compared to 27,772 units in the year ago period.

Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire, increased to 86,694 units from 85,103 units earlier, MSI said.

Production of utility vehicles - Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 - also saw an increase to 31,794 units in December 2021 from 28,006 units in the corresponding month of 2020.