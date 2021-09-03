Maruti Suzuki Recalls Over 1.81 Lakh Cars To Check For Potential Defects

Maruti Suzuki shares ended higher by 1 per cent on the BSE in a strong market.

Maruti Suzuki announced that it would recall some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6 to inspect for a "possible defects." A total of 181,754 units manufactured between May 4 and October 27, 2020 will be recalled by Maruti Suzuki as part of the safety exercise. The process of replacing faulty parts will start from the first week of November.

"In the interest of customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection/replacement of Motor Generator Unit, free of cost. Affected vehicle owners would be receiving a communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops," Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has asked the vehicle owners concerned to refrain from driving in water-logged areas and avoid direct water spray on electrical and electronic parts in these vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops will contact the affected car owners and the cars, once brought in, will be inspected by the Motor Generator Unit. In case any faults are detected, the cars will be replaced free of cost.

Alternatively, the customers of such vehicles could visit the 'Imp Customer Info' section on www.marutisuzuki.com (for Ertiga and Vitara Brezza) or www.nexaexperience.com (for Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross) and fill-in their vehicle's chassis number (MA3, followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicles need any attention.

