Maruti Suzuki Quarterly Profit Rises As Buyers Return

Maruti Suzuki India reported a small rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the lifting of coronavirus restrictions brought back customers to the carmaker's showrooms and also eased supply chain disruptions.

Maruti, which sells every second car in India, faces an uphill task to revive demand as the COVID-19 pandemic takes a heavy toll on automakers globally.

The crisis has worsened problems for Indian carmakers, who were already seeing weak demand and an inventory pile up before the pandemic struck.

India's largest automaker by market capitalization reported a net profit of Rs 1,372 crore ($185.55 million) for the three months ended September 30. The company posted a profit of Rs 1,359 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected it to post a profit of Rs 1,504 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

The company in July reported its first quarterly loss since listing in 2003.

During the second quarter, the company's performance improved on the back of some demand recovery and gradual improvement in supply conditions, the maker of the iconic Maruti 800 said.

Maruti's domestic unit sales rose 18.6 per cent year-on-year to 370,619 vehicles. Revenue from operations rose more than 10 per cent to Rs 18,745 crore.

The festival season which culminates with Diwali in mid-November typically sees households make big ticket purchases.

Passenger vehicle wholesale sales in September surged 26 per cent from a year ago, data from a trade body showed, as dealerships stocked up ahead of the festival season.

Shares of Maruti, which have risen nearly 7 per cent so far this month, fell as much as 2.8 per cent after the results.