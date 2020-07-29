Maruti Suzuki Reports First Quarterly Loss In At Least 15 Years

In a regulatory filing during market hours, Maruti Suzuki said its product sales came in at Rs 3,677.5 crore in the April-June period, marking a decline of 80.37 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

Maruti Suzuki sold a total 76,599 vehicles in the first quarter of current financial year. That included sales of 67,027 vehicles in the domestic market, and exports of 9,572 units.

At 2:16 pm, Maruti Suzuki shares traded 2.31 per cent lower at Rs 6142 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index which was down 0.98 per cent amid volatile trade.

Maruti Suzuki said the April-June period was "an unprecedented quarter in the company's history" owing to the coronavirus pandemic.