Maruti Suzuki Reports First Quarterly Loss In At Least 15 Years

A nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the quarter hurtsales at the country's top-selling carmaker.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest carmaker by market share, on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 249.4 crore for the April-June period - its first quarterly loss in at least 15 years. A nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the quarter hurt sales at the country's top-selling carmaker. The company, which had posted a net profit of Rs 1,435.5 crore for the corresponding period a year ago, said the net loss was partially offset by lower operating expenses and higher fair-value gain on the invested surplus.

Here are five things to know:

  1. In a regulatory filing during market hours, Maruti Suzuki said its product sales came in at Rs 3,677.5 crore in the April-June period, marking a decline of 80.37 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

  2. Maruti Suzuki sold a total 76,599 vehicles in the first quarter of current financial year. That included sales of 67,027 vehicles in the domestic market, and exports of 9,572 units. 

  3. At 2:16 pm, Maruti Suzuki shares traded 2.31 per cent lower at Rs 6142 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index which was down 0.98 per cent amid volatile trade.

  4. Maruti Suzuki said the April-June period was "an unprecedented quarter in the company's history" owing to the coronavirus pandemic. 

  5. The company said it had zero production and zero sales for a large part of the three-month period, in compliance with the COVID-19-induced lockdown stipulated by the government. In May, both production and  sales "started in a very small way", the carmaker said.



