Maruti Suzuki Profit Rises 1% To Rs 1,372 Crore In September Quarter

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 1,371.60 crore in the July-September period, marking a gain of nearly 1 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago. The country's largest carmaker said its total revenue from operations rose 10.35 per cent to Rs 18,744.50 crore in the second quarter of current financial year, compared to Rs 16,985 crore in the year-ago period. Shares in Maruti Suzuki, however, declined as much as 2.70 per cent to Rs 6,988.70 apiece after the earnings announcement.

Its sales volume increased 16.2 per cent to 3,93,130 vehicles during the quarter, New Delhi-based Maruti Suzuki said in a press release.

The company said its performance improved during the quarter on the back of some demand recovery and gradual improvement in supply conditions.

Production across its factories and supply chain was progressively ramped up consistent with "our policy of maximum safety of the people and following all prescribed protocols to ensure this", Maruti Suzuki said.

The company's earnings, before interest and taxes (EBIT) - or operating profit - rose 71.7 per cent to Rs 1,167 crore.

Sales in the domestic market stood at 370,619 units, higher by 18.6 per cent. Exports were at 22,511 units, lower by 12.7 per cent, Maruti Suzuki added.

Higher sales volumes leading to improved capacity utilization, lower sales promotion and advertisement expenses, lower operating expenses and cost reduction efforts were positive factors for Maruti Suzuki in the second quarter of current financial year. While, adverse commodity prices, adverse foreign exchange fluctuation and lower fair value gains on invested surplus, Maaruti Suzuki said.

