Maruti Suzuki October Sales Decline 24% On Shortage Of Electronic Components

Maruti Suzuki's total sales in the month of October declined 24 per cent to 1,38,335 units from 1,82,448 units sold during the same month last year as shortage of electronic components continued to affect the production of vehicles. "The shortage of electronic components continued to affect the production of vehicles during the month, the company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," the country's largest car maker said.

Sales of Maruti Suzuki's Mini and Compact segment which include cars like Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR declined 43 per cent to 70,521 units. Sales of utility vehicles which include Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 however advanced 7 per cent to 27,081 units.

Total passenger vehicle sales fell 33 per cent to 108,991 units.

In October, Maruti Suzuki achieved highest ever exports of 21,322 units despite the shortage of electronic components.

Maruti Suzuki shares traded 1 per cent higher at Rs 7,483, outperforming the Sensex which was up 0.43 per cent.