Maruti Suzuki India To Hike Prices

The price increase will vary for different models, the company said.

December 05, 2018 13:33 IST
Maruti Suzuki India will raise prices across various car models next month to mitigate the impact of high commodity prices and foreign exchange rates, the automaker said on Wednesday.

"It has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the ... additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2019," the company said in a statement.

The price increase will vary for different models, the company said.

At 1:29 pm, shares in the automobile major were trading 1.2 per cent lower at Rs. 7,625 on the BSE.

