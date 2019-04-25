Maruti Suzuki India Reports Profit Of Rs 1,796 Crore For March Quarter

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 1,795.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, surpassing expectations of analysts. However, that marked a decrease of 4.6 per cent compared with that of Rs 1,882.1 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. In a regulatory filing on the BSE, Maruti Suzuki India said the quarter was "marked by adverse foreign exchange rates and commodity prices, higher depreciation and higher sales promotion expenses partially offset by cost reduction efforts". Earlier, analysts estimated the company to post a profit of Rs 1,747 crore, news agency Reuters reported citing Refinitiv data.

The carmaker also said its revenue from operations rose to Rs 21,459.4 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2018-19, from Rs 21,165.6 crore a year ago.

Maruti Suzuki India's board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 80 per share.

Maruti Suzuki India shares fell as much as 1.95 per cent on Thursday. At 2:44 pm, the Maruti Suzuki India stock traded 1.62 per cent lower at Rs 6,910.85 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the broader markets which were flat.

