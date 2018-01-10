Maruti Suzuki Increases Car Prices By Up To Rs 17,000, Effective Immediately

MSI sells a range of models starting with hatchback Alto 800 to premium crossover S-Cross, priced between Rs 2.45 lakh and Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Business | | Updated: January 10, 2018 18:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Maruti Suzuki Increases Car Prices By Up To Rs 17,000, Effective Immediately

Automakers including, Hyundai, Honda, Mahindra have already announced to increase prices from this month.

New Delhi: Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today said it has increased prices of its models by up to Rs 17,000 in order to partially offset rise in input costs. In a regulatory filing, it said the hike will range between Rs 1,700 and Rs 17,000 across models owing to increase in commodity, administrative and distribution costs.

MSI sells a range of models starting with hatchback Alto 800 to premium crossover S-Cross, priced between Rs 2.45 lakh and Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company had said last month that it will take a price increase from this month. Tata Motors has already increased prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 25,000 from January 1.

Various automakers including, Hyundai Motor India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra have already announced to increase prices from this month. These companies are however yet to announce price
increase for their respective vehicles.

Comments
Close [X]


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Budget 2018Budget auto

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jet Air HostessHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaSection 377Fire in VadodaraGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................