Maruti Suzuki, Honda Cars, Hyundai Motor Report Sales Growth In December

Auto majors Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) and Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) posted robust sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market in December, ending the year with a double digit growth. On the other hand, Hyundai Motor India reported a marginal increase in domestic sales last month and utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) saw a decline of 7 per cent in its domestic passenger vehicle sales last month.The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), said its domestic sales were at 1,19,286 units, up 12.1 per cent, from 1,06,414 in December 2016. The sales were mainly driven by compact segment, comprising Swift, Dzire and Baleno, which jumped by 23.2 per cent to 53,336 units last month. Utility vehicle sales, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza, increased by 19.9 per cent to 19,276 units in December from 16,072 in the same month of 2016, MSI added.Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, however, witnessed a 2 per cent rise to 32,146 units during the month under review from 31,527 units in December 2016. Similarly, HCIL reported a 26 per cent jump in its domestic sales at 12,642 units in December. It had sold 10,071 units in December 2016.For the calender year 2017, HCIL registered a cumulative growth of 15 per cent, selling 1,78,755 units as compared with 1,56,107 units in 2016. The company said its premium sedan City reported cumulative sales of 62,573 units in 2017 thus becoming the highest selling mid-size sedan during the year."HCIL experienced robust growth during 2017 backed by good demand for all our products across segments, especially the Honda City and WR-V," HCIL President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said.Hyundai Motor India's domestic sales, however, rose marginally to 40,158 units last month as compared to 40,057 units in December 2016. For the calendar year 2017, the company posted record domestic sales of 5,27,320 units, up 5.4 per cent from 5,00,539 units in 2016.M&M said sales of its passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were down 7 per cent to 15,543 units compared to 16,799 units in December 2016.M&M President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said global automotive trends such as electric vehicles and shared mobility will be key indicators for 2018 and Mahindra would continue to be a key and innovative player. In the two wheeler sector, TVS Motor Company reported a 39 per cent increase in total sales at 2,56,909 units in December. It had sold a total of 1,84,944 units in the similar month of 2016.