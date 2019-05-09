Maruti Suzuki Cuts Production By 9.6% In April

Maruti Suzuki produced 109,498 passenger cars last month.

India's largest passenger car manufacturer on Thursday said it cut its production by 9.6 per cent to 147,669 units in April this year from 163,368 in April 2018.

The company produced 109,498 passenger cars last month, 11.9 per cent lower that 124,356 it produced in April last year.

Production of passenger vehicles was cut by 10.3 per cent in April from the corresponding period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

However, utility vehicles' production jumped by 8.4 per cent.

Vans like Eeco and Omni models also slipped by over 25 per cent to 10,688 units. The mid-size Ciaz also saw a decline of 25.7 per cent.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.