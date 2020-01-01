Maruti Suzuki Clocks 2.5% Increase In December Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales

The total domestic sales (domestic sales + OEM) grew by 3.5 per cent at 1.25 lakh units

The first signs of green shoots seem to be appearing in the beleaguered auto sector as Maruti Suzuki India reported a 2.5 per cent rise in total domestic passenger sales for the month of December, driven by the festive season and heavy discounts.

In a regulatory filing, the country's largest car manufacturer said that it sold 1.22 lakh domestic passenger vehicles in December 2019, compared with 1.19 lakh units in Deceember 2018.

The total domestic sales (domestic sales + OEM) grew by 3.5 per cent at 1.25 lakh units against 1.21 lakh units in December 2018 while exports grew by 10.2 per cent at 7,561 units in December 2019 as against 6,859 units in the same month of previous year.

While the mini-car segment showed a decline of 13.6 per cent at 23,883 units from 27,649, the compact-car segment (New WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire) reported 27.9 per cent jump in sales at 65,673 units from 51,346 units. Taken together, the mini and compact segment clocked a gain of 13.4 per cent.

The automobile industry had witnessed significant sales decline during 2019 amid slowdown in economic growth, weak demand environment and stringent safety and emission (BS 6) norms.

At 2pm, the stock of Maruti Suzuki was trading at Rs 7,327, down by 39 points or 0.5 per cent, on the BSE. The shares had opened the first trading session of the new year at Rs 7,380 and touched an intra-day high of Rs 7,408 and a low of Rs 7,288 during the day.